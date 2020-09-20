Contacting the Health and Wellness Center – Fall 2020

September 17th, 2020 – Reggie Jones, Associate Dean of Health and Wellness

To reach the Health and Wellness Center during our hours of operation (Monday – Friday, 9 AM-5 PM and Saturday, 9 AM-2 PM), please call 610-526-7360 to speak to a receptionist. **Concerns or questions about Covid19, please call the Covid Nurse Line at 610-517-4921.

During the Health and Wellness Center’s hours of operation (Monday – Friday, 9 AM-5 PM and Saturday, 9 AM-2 PM):

Students can access the Medical Services via telehealth and in-person by appointment.

The Counseling Service provides counseling and psychiatry via telecounseling using a HIPPA compliant platform.

Please call 610-526-7360 to schedule an appointment. There are no walk-in or drop-in hours because of our wish to keep staff and students safe.

The following counseling appointments can be self-scheduled through the student Medicat patient portal (click on the “Appts” tab):

First Visit: Brief Counseling Assessment (required for new & returning students, including those who would like to schedule with a staff Psychiatrist)

Case Management (for help with referrals, insurance questions, finding providers off campus, etc.)

Drug & Alcohol Assessments

Re-enrollment Appointments (for students returning from a leave of absence)

Groups & Workshops

Afterhours when the Health and Wellness Center is closed:

For medical attention, please call 610-526-7778 and to be connected with a medical provider.

To speak with a counselor, please call 610-526-7778.