HCAB Mission Statement:
The Health Center Advisory Board is an SGA committee that serves as a liaison between the student body and the Health & Wellness Center staff. Our goal is to dispel stigma and misconceptions regarding the BMC Health Center to make it a space that all students feel welcome and comfortable in. We communicate student experiences, concerns, and needs with the Health Center and collaborate with them to improve the student experience.
What do we do?
- Meet with leadership at the Health & Wellness Center at least monthly. We provide student feedback and work with them to improve care at the on-campus health & wellness center.
- Organize health-oriented events, including health education seminars and stressbusters, in collaboration with the Health Center and other committees/student groups.
- Maintain an active social media presence to improve student connectivity with on-campus medical and counseling resources as well as sharing outside resources.
HCAB Student Members – Fall 2020
Jaclyn Lo (jlo@ brynmawr.edu) – Head
Kathy Zhang (kzhang1@brynmawr.edu) – Treasurer