Announcing a NEW Student Support Program (My SSP)!

October 16, 2020 by Jaclyn Lo | 0 comments

October 16th, 2020 – Reggie Jones, Associate Dean of Health and Wellness

 

Dear Students,

We are pleased to announce that we have collaborated with Morneau Shepell/My SSP to extend well-being and mental health support to BMC undergraduate, post-bac, and graduate students.
My SSP provides confidential 24/7 remote mental health and well-being support to all students via the MY SSP App.  Students are able to access self-directed digital content in addition to connecting with masters level counselors.  This program is offered at no cost to the student and aims to support your well-being and retention here at BMC.
My SSP can help address common concerns such as: 

  • Stress, worry, sadness, loneliness
  • Adapting to a new culture
  • Relationships with friends and family and much more

My SSP support is available:  

  • 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via phone or chat
  • Multilingual support available

How can students access this support? 

  • Download the MySSP app: Apple App Store | Google Play
  • Students can also access the service 24/7 by calling 1-844-451-9700

Watch this short My SSP App Tutorial Video https://vimeo.com/449687588 to learn more and check out the My SSP today!

If you have questions about this new support for students, please reach out to Polly O’Keefe (pokeefe@brynmawr.edu), Aury Garcia, (agarcia2@brynmawr.edu) or me (rjones@brynmawr.edu).

Best,
Reggie Jones, LCSW, MSS, MLSP
Associate Dean of Health and Wellness

