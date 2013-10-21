Virtual Scrapbook (WEW2021)

View the BMC Community Virtual Scrapbook for Wellness Education Week 2021!
(Link: https://jamboard.google.com/d/1ztwkX3SQeVOMwvKNpNiDot3zsI8oS6Q3CGVbTDTm5pc/edit?usp=sharing)
With the beautiful Spring weather, we encourage you to connect with others, spend some time outside, and complete the daily prompts with a friend!
All BMC Community Members are welcome to participate.
Participate in asynchronous activities and be entered into a raffle; every form submission is one entry into the raffle!
Monday: Take a photo with a BMC Community member (student with professor/staff/admin)! Can be completed over Zoom/In-Person Physically Distanced
Tuesday: Photo of your Favorite Place on Campus! We suggest with a friend 🙂
Wednesday: BMC Thank You Notes: Write (on paper!) an appreciation note to a faculty, staff member!
Thursday: Take a photo in nature, of nature, or your pet!
Friday: Reflections on WEW2021 & Thank you Message for a speaker/workshop host!