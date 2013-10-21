Virtual Scrapbook (WEW2021)

View the BMC Community Virtual Scrapbook for Wellness Education Week 2021!

(Link: https://jamboard.google.com/d/1ztwkX3SQeVOMwvKNpNiDot3zsI8oS6Q3CGVbTDTm5pc/edit?usp=sharing)

With the beautiful Spring weather, we encourage you to connect with others, spend some time outside, and complete the daily prompts with a friend!

All BMC Community Members are welcome to participate.

Participate in asynchronous activities and be entered into a raffle; every form submission is one entry into the raffle!

Monday: Take a photo with a BMC Community member (student with professor/staff/admin)! Can be completed over Zoom/In-Person Physically Distanced

Tuesday: Photo of your Favorite Place on Campus! We suggest with a friend 🙂

Wednesday: BMC Thank You Notes: Write (on paper!) an appreciation note to a faculty, staff member!

Thursday: Take a photo in nature, of nature, or your pet!

Friday: Reflections on WEW2021 & Thank you Message for a speaker/workshop host!

Submit your response to the prompt here: LINK TO COME!