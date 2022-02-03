Wellness Education Week 2022:

Monday, April 4th to Friday, April 15th

Interested in hosting a session? Submit your proposal by Wednesday, March 30th at 11:59pm: WEW 2022 Event Proposal Form

Look forward to speakers, workshops & de-stressers throughout the week!

An exciting upcoming event to keep on your radar is Wellness Education Week from Monday, April 4th to Friday, April 15th! The goals of Wellness Education Week are to bring the community together around promoting health and wellness practices, engaging in both community care and self care, and building community on-campus (especially with the beautiful Spring weather!). Wellness is a holistic component of health, and wellness practices support all parts of health, including mental, spiritual, and physical health. Keynote speakers/workshops will join us to discuss various topics relating to wellness with a focus on mental health. The Health & Wellness Center Advisory Board (HCAB) is also planning various activities and asynchronous activities for the community to participate in. This will be a wonderful event and we are so grateful for the collaboration and support of the Health & Wellness Center, Dean’s Office, President’s Office, and Pensby Center!

2022 Keynote Speaker – TBA