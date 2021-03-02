Wellness Education Week 2021

Calendar of Events to come!

Tabling event on Tuesday, April 13th from 5-6PM: Friendship Bracelet Making @ Pem Arch

Look forward to speakers, workshops & de-stressers throughout the week!

An exciting upcoming event to keep on your radar is Wellness Education Week from Monday, April 19th to Friday, April 23rd! The goal for the Wellness Education Week is to bring the community together around promoting health and wellness practices and building community on-campus (especially with the beautiful Spring weather!). Two off-campus speakers will join us to discuss various topics relating to wellness with a focus on mental health. HCAB is also planning various workshops and asynchronous activities for undergraduate students to participate in. This will be a wonderful event and we are so grateful for the collaboration and funding of the President’s Office, Dean’s Office, and Pensby Office!

Wellness is a holistic component of health, and wellness practices support all parts of health, including mental, spiritual, and physical health.

We invite you to hold a workshop or session that you believe could help benefit students surrounding health as a whole, in any aspect. Topics can range from the level of a de-stresser to a discussion about the mental health crisis in graduate level study. One of our goals is to ensure that the event is accessible for people to engage at a level that is comfortable for them.

Feel free to reach out with questions or to run by ideas for a session!

Please complete the following form to confirm the details of your session by Tuesday, April 13 at 5PM to give us time to put together promotional materials (form closes) : https://forms.office.com/r/Vj6Jh97HyZ

2021 Keynote Speaker:

Dior Vargas, MS, MPH is a Queer Latina Feminist Mental Health Activist and the creator of the People of Color and Mental Illness Photo Project, a response to the invisibility of Black Indigenous People of Color in the media representation of mental illness. She is also the editor of The Color of My Mind, a photo essay book based on the photo project.

Dior is the recipient of numerous awards, including the White House Champion of Change for Disability Advocacy Across Generations under the Obama Administration, the 2015 Alternatives Conference Cookie Grant and Bill Compton LGBTQI Leadership Award, a 2017 Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame Inductee, and a 2020 Diversability D-30 Disability Impact List Honoree.

Dior tours the country delivering keynotes, hosting workshops, and speaking on panels, and her work and insight have been covered in media outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes, Newsweek, and NBC News Latino. Dior has a BA in the Study of Women and Gender from Smith College, an MS in Publishing from Pace University, and an MPH from New York University. She is a native New Yorker and currently lives in New York City.