From Counseling Services:

Help us help you! We’d love to get your feedback about groups! Fill out this survey to let us know what groups you would like to see, what times work best for you, and what has/hasn’t worked in previous semesters. Thanks for your thoughts!

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=exFLyWNh_UeT-LgAGASubxYeJOAq3wNHgrG0Wcc3Gq9UNktFSzFMNE1YVVpTTTZWUzBZTzgyNDc1Qi4u