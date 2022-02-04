Weekly Walk-In COVID Testing – Spring 2022
Think you may have been exposed but not symptomatic?
Tuesdays & Thursdays 12:00PM-3:00PM @ Wyndham Alumnae House
Walk-in testing is for students, faculty, and staff who are close contacts or who think they may have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual, but are NOT symptomatic.
If you are symptomatic, seek testing immediately through the Health & Wellness Center.
- Contact the Health and Wellness Center at 610-526-7360 during hours of operation (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Call Team Health (610) 517-4921 outside of hours of operation.