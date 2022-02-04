Health & Wellness Center Advisory Board (HCAB)

Weekly Walk-In COVID Testing – Spring 2022

February 4, 2022 by Jaclyn Lo | 0 comments

Think you may have been exposed but not symptomatic?

Tuesdays & Thursdays 12:00PM-3:00PM @ Wyndham Alumnae House

Walk-in testing is for students, faculty, and staff who are close contacts or who think they may have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual, but are NOT symptomatic.

If you are symptomatic, seek testing immediately through the Health & Wellness Center.

  • Contact the Health and Wellness Center at 610-526-7360 during hours of operation (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
  • Call Team Health (610) 517-4921 outside of hours of operation.

