Weekly Walk-In COVID Testing – Spring 2022 Think you may have been exposed but not symptomatic?

Tuesdays & Thursdays 12:00PM-3:00PM @ Wyndham Alumnae House

Walk-in testing is for students, faculty, and staff who are close contacts or who think they may have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual, but are NOT symptomatic.

If you are symptomatic, seek testing immediately through the Health & Wellness Center.