Self Advocacy Workshop Series

February 10, 2022 by Jaclyn Lo | 0 comments

Self Advocacy – A 3 Part Workshop Series

Presented by the Health and Wellness Center in partnership with the Access Services Center at Bryn Mawr College

Self Advocacy: Talking to your peers, professors, employers and even family about your needs and how to get them met.

Each part of the series is meant to be able to stand alone– so feel free to attend all of them or pick and choose!

Part One: What does Self-Advocacy look like?

Part Two: Being a Self-Advocate within the Bryn Mawr College Community

Part Three: Being a Self-Advocate Outside of Campus

 

Please email the Health and Wellness Center at eoverholt@brynmawr.edu with any questions or accessibility requirements.

