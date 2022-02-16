BIPOC Talk Series – Spring 2022

The Student Life & Wellness Building Presents:

BIPOC Talk

BIPOC Talk is an intentionally curated space for the BIPOC community to come together and celebrate our cultures through sharing, stories, food, fun, and crafts. Let’s Build a Space Together!

The first session on Thursday, Feb. 24th 5:00PM will include a home-cooked meal served by us!

Sessions every Thursday @5PM Multicultural Living Room

Organized by: Jonathan Colvson, Joi Dallas, Leslie Castrejon, Lisa Armstrong & AT Ortíz

Bryn Mawr College welcomes the full participation of all individuals in all aspects of campus life. Should you wish to request a disibility-related accommodation for this event, please contact Leslie at lcastrejon@brynmawr.edu