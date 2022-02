BMC Counseling Services Announcement

BMC CS condemns the recent reprehensible acts of anti-Black racial violence on campus.

We will be holding a drop-in space for student to express and process feelings in response to these acts of violence in our community. There will be an option to give our reactions an outlet in the creation of anti-racist posters during drop-in.

Friday, February 4th, 2022, 4:00-5:00 PM

Location: Student Life & Wellness Center, Conference Room 251