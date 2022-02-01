Breaking Barriers to Accessing Mental Health Resources at BMC and Beyond!

Breaking Barriers to Accessing Mental Health Resources

Join us for a workshop to learn about the resources available to undergraduate students at Bryn Mawr College from Counseling Services and through college/personal health insurance for free or low cost. Q&A to follow! Wednesday, February 2nd, 2021, 4:30-5:30PM The workshop will be led by: Tisa Baena, Counseling Services Clinical Fellow & Jaclyn Lo, Health & Wellness Center Advisory Board To join, the Zoom link is below, in the Daily Digest, and on the HCAB blog!