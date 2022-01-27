Book Club: A Radical Guide for Women with ADHD – Spring 2022

BMC COUNSELING SERVICES

SPRING 2022 Book Club!

A Radical Guide for Women with ADHD

Embrace Neurodiversity, Live, Boldly and Break Through Barriers

A six-week workshop series for education, reflection, and support

If you are a woman or AFAB person with ADHD, you have probably felt that you are different. Growing up, we learn which behaviours, thinking, learning, and working styles are preferred, which are tolerated, and which are frowned upon. Over the course of a lifetime, women with ADHD learn through various channels that the way they think, work, speak, relate, and behave does not match up with the “expected” way of being in the world.

Join Health & Wellness Center counselors Polly & Sydney and a group of fellow ADHDoers to break the cycle of negative self-talk and shame0based narratives that stem from the common and limiting belief that brain-based differences are character flaws.

Begins Wednesday, 2/9/2022 via Zoom 3:30-5:00pm

Contact Staff Counsellor, Sydney (sjbaker@brynmawr.edu)

If you are interested but have a scheduling conflict, please reach out to discuss.