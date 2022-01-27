Accessing Mindfulness – Spring 2022

BMC COUNSELING SERVICES

SPRING 2022 Accessing Mindfulness

Curious about mindfulness but unsure of how to start? Do you have some experience with mindfulness but struggling with consistency? Join us for the meditation group, Accessing Mindfulness. No matter where you are on your mindfulness journey, it can help to have a group of fellow travellers. Open to all levels of experience. Each group will offer opportunities for collective practice, reflection, and learning.

Beginning Friday, 2/11/2022 via Zoom, 4:00-5:15pm

Please contact Staff Counsellor Sydney (sjbaker@brynmawr.edu) for registration and more details.

If you are interested in attending but have a scheduling conflict, please connect with Sydney!