Chaotic Families Group – Spring 2022

BMC COUNSELING SERVICES

SPRING 2022 CHAOTIC FAMILIES GROUP

The Chaotic Families group offers students support for managing difficult family relationships and dynamics. Students may find that they resonate with the term “chaotic family” for different reasons, including experiencing significant familial loss or transition, being exposed to abuse, or coming from a family system where individuals suffer from chronic physical or mental illness, including addiction. This group aims to offer a safe space in which students can share experiences, support one another, develop effective communication and boundary-setting skills, and examine the way chaotic family dynamics affect current relationships and sense of self.

Tuesdays, 4:15-5:30 PM, 2/1/22-4/26/22 (12 meetings total)

This therapy group will meet weekly via Zoom during the Spring 2022 semester.

Email Hilary Hla, Psy.D. at HHLA@brynmawr.edu to inquire and/or schedule a screening to learn more about the group.