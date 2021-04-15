WEW Destress with Pets & Games Night

Come de-stress on Zoom with your pets (if you don’t have pets, that’s totally alright too)! We will introduce ourselves and our pets, chat, and play fun online games. There will also be an opportunity to ask members of the Health Center Advisory Committee questions about Health Center resources in connection with Wellness Education Week (April 19-23). Hope to see you all and your furry or fluffy or feathery friends there!

https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us/j/98816480988?pwd=RnNMMGtLNzBiSGFVVEw4VE03R0dRdz09

Meeting ID: 988 1648 0988

Passcode: WEW2021