Feedback Form

Please detail anything you would like the Health Center Advisory Board (HCAB) to share with the leadership of the Health & Wellness Center.

These responses can be praise or concerns, positive or negative, and from any type of experience with the on-campus Medical and Counseling Services at the Health & Wellness Center. Any suggestions you have to improve our Health & Wellness Center can also be shared!

HCAB will compile the experiences and bring them to our regular meetings with the Board of the Health & Wellness Center. We will collaborate with them to help resolve any concerns and improve the student experience. This form will be open for all of the Fall 2020 Semester.

**CONFIDENTIALITY**

All responses will be kept anonymous. While feedback from students will be passed on to the Health & Wellness Center leadership via the HCAB, identifying information (i.e. names, etc.) will remain 100% confidential and will not be told to anyone at the Health & Wellness Center or anyone else.

Fill out the form here -> https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=exFLyWNh_UeT-LgAGASubxxsp6389P5NmScIXzQ7WZBUMjk2MzlHRE9EMU42M0JKRk5aU1ZMNk9PUi4u