Structuring Your Time & Dealing with Relocation and Remote Learning (Counseling Center Groups, Fall 2020)

Most of you are completing the semester away from Bryn Mawr College. Moving away from campus is a big change and it’s likely bringing up all kinds of emotions. We’d like to create a space for students to come together virtually to talk about the impact of this recent change. What have some of the greatest challenges been so far? How have you coped with them? Please, join us for an hour-long confidential conversation on this topic, which will be co-facilitated by members of BMC Counseling Staff. You can choose from the following times: drop-in groups are being held on Wednesdays 12/9/20 and 12/16/20 from 11:30am to 12:30pm. A committed group, which will meet two times over the next two weeks, is being offered on Monday, December 7, 2020 and on December 14, 2020 from 2pm to 3pm. If you’d like to register for any of these groups, please contact Ania at akubin@brynmawr.edu.