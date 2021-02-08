2-3:30 p.m. on Fridays: Feb. 12, 19, 26, and March 5 (RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 11)

The Returning Students Workshop Series is a four-week support program for undergraduate students returning to BMC from a leave of absence. The workshops are also open to undergraduate students who have taken a leave in past semesters. Students enrolled in the program will attend four weekly workshops facilitated by Aury Garcia, Associate Director of Counseling Services, and Tonja Nixon, Assistant Dean of the Undergraduate College.

These confidential workshops will serve as a space for sharing, receiving support, and learning helpful strategies. Themes to be explored may include:

Range of feelings about coming back to campus

Internal and external pressure to succeed

Concerns about stigma or judgment

Perfectionism and/or feeling “behind”

Change of original college timeline

Changes in mindset, priorities, and/or interests upon re-entry

Additional support systems, within and outside the College

Attendance in all four sessions is highly encouraged.

RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 agarcia2@brynmawr.edu or tnixon@brynmawr.edu