AuraTracker for COVID-19 Testing!

Message from Beth Kotarski, DNP, CRNP, BMC Medical Services Director:

Thank you for continuing to make your COVID-19 testing a priority. Our testing company, GenetWorx, is now performing the anterior nasal swabs (similar to the tests conducted in the fall) and this should provide a more comfortable testing experience going forward.

Genetworx did ask that, if you haven’t done so already and if it is possible for you, please download the free Aura app prior to your next testing appointment. You can find the app in the Apple App Store or in Google Play (see https://auratracker.org/ for links). Having the app ready when you come in for testing will vastly improve the flow and speed of your testing experience.

Thank you in advance for all that you are doing to keep yourself and the campus safe.