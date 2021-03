Get to know the Health & Wellness Center staff (virtually!) in a relaxed setting & review the services and resources offered and how to access them! Prizes for the top 2 Kahoot winners each session!

Two sessions are being held:

Wednesday, March 31st from 7:00-8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 7th from 4:00-5:00 PM

Join the meeting using the link below (same link for both sessions!):

https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us/j/95071785716?pwd=eXBCajNHRFJPT2YyRWorb1czL205UT09