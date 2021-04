Wednesday, April 21, 3:00 – 3:30 PM ET

Hosted by: Beth Kotarski, Director of Medical Services (Health & Wellness Center)

Studies show that to affirm the inner person and reject an appearance-focused culture can decrease eating disorder risk on college campuses.

This 30-minute workshop will give some tips and tools to confidently support and be with others while rejecting the appearance ideal.

