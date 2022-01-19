Updated COVID-19 Policies

Masks are now required in all spaces in the dorm. This includes hallways, common rooms, etc. Exceptions include eating, brushing teeth, etc.

Your HA should have distributed two surgical masks per person to each room. If you have not received these please reach out to your individual HA.

Please make sure to get tested and follow the testing guidelines stated by Dean Walters.

As stated in Dean Walters email, if you need any financial assistance with covering the cost of facemasks reach out to the Deans’ office.

(policies as of 1/13/2022)

Review the Spring 2022 Guidelines and Mitigation Plan at: https://www.brynmawr.edu/coronavirus/spring-2022-guidelines-and-mitigation-plan