Announcing a NEW Student Support Program (My SSP)!

October 16th, 2020 – Reggie Jones, Associate Dean of Health and Wellness

Dear Students,

We are pleased to announce that we have collaborated with Morneau Shepell/My SSP to extend well-being and mental health support to BMC undergraduate, post-bac, and graduate students.

My SSP provides confidential 24/7 remote mental health and well-being support to all students via the MY SSP App. Students are able to access self-directed digital content in addition to connecting with masters level counselors. This program is offered at no cost to the student and aims to support your well-being and retention here at BMC.

My SSP can help address common concerns such as:

Stress, worry, sadness, loneliness

Adapting to a new culture

Relationships with friends and family and much more

My SSP support is available:

24 hours a day, 7 days a week via phone or chat

Multilingual support available

How can students access this support?

Download the MySSP app: Apple App Store | Google Play

Students can also access the service 24/7 by calling 1-844-451-9700

Watch this short My SSP App Tutorial Video https://vimeo.com/449687588 to learn more and check out the My SSP today!

If you have questions about this new support for students, please reach out to Polly O’Keefe (pokeefe@brynmawr.edu), Aury Garcia, (agarcia2@brynmawr.edu) or me (rjones@brynmawr.edu).

Best,

Reggie Jones, LCSW, MSS, MLSP

Associate Dean of Health and Wellness