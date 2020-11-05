Post-Election Day Discussion/Support Groups with Counseling Services

BMC undergrad, post-bac, and grad students are welcomed to register for any and as many of the group slots below.

Weds, Nov 4, 11-Noon Facilitated by Reggie Jones & Aury Garcia

Thurs, Nov 5, 11:00-Noon Facilitated by Polly O’Keefe & Frances Berger

Friday, Nov 6, 11:30 -12:30pm Facilitated by Reggie Jones & Barbara Fenig

Friday, Nov 6, 4:00-5pm Facilitated by Polly O’Keefe & Jonathan Colvson

Additional groups listed here: https://www.brynmawr.edu/healthcenter/groups-and-workshops