My SSP: Free, confidential, 24/7 remote mental health & well-being support (call, messaging) for all BMC students

Available from anywhere in the world, through the winter break, and support in English, French, Spanish & Chinese

Access this service 24/7 via the My SSP app or by calling 1-844-451-9700

Link to download the app:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/my-ssp/id1112006222

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.onetapsolutions.morneau.myissp&hl=en_US&gl=US