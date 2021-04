Tuesday, April 20, 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET

Hosted by: Hazel Iashmolkina (PHWE)

I want to introduce people to the concept of healthism (individual’s responsibility to obtain ‘perfect health” and belief that one’s health is under their control) and discuss how our health is constantly impacted by external factors beyond our control, and how to apply that knowledge to your daily practices.