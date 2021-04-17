WEW2021: Boosting Self-Confidence and Relaxation with Self-Hypnosis

Thursday, April 22, 7:00 – 8:00 PM ET

Hosted by: Amanda Brown (Undergraduate Dean’s Office)

Do you want to boost your self-confidence and your concentration? Self-hypnosis could be right for you! Bring your headphones and an open-mind for this Wellness Education Workshop led by Amanda Brown. Amanda Brown is one of the admins in the UG Dean’s Office. She is a certified health and life coach, has a master’s in providing therapy, and is in the process of completing her certification in hypnotherapy. During this workshop, you’ll learn all about what hypnosis is, what it ISN’T, and how it can be beneficial for you. Amanda will teach you how to do self-hypnosis to boost your self-confidence and relaxation, so you can better focus on your goals. It’s a great stress-reliever for finals week, too! To get the full benefits of this session, you’ll need something to write on, headphones, and a quiet place where you won’t be distracted for about an hour. Hypnosis works best when you have an open-mind and a willingness to try something new.

Click here to join the Zoom event.