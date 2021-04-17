WEW2021: Combating Procrastination Workshop

Thursday, April 22, 7:00 – 8:00 PM ET
Hosted by: Clara Chamorro ’22, Anna Hsu ’22, and Aanandi Murlidharan ’23 (Writing Center Tutors)
Do you find yourself always procrastinating on your essays? Got a five-page paper due tomorrow that you haven’t started? If so, then this workshop is just for you! Join Writing Center tutors in a workshop that will give you tips and tricks to combat procrastination and zoom through that paper!
During this workshop, we will explore about myths about procrastination, the reasons behind procrastination, and some tips and tricks for combating procrastination while writing.