WEW2021: Keynote Speaker: Dior Vargas Keynote Speaker + Q&A

2021 Keynote Speaker – Dior Vargas:

Wednesday, April 21 from 7-8PM EST, open to BMC community!

Presented by: Dior Vargas, MS, MPH, CNP

Hosted by: Health & Wellness Center Advisory Board (HCAB)

Dior Vargas, MS, MPH, CNP is a Queer Latina Feminist Mental Health Activist and the creator of the People of Color and Mental Illness Photo Project, a response to the invisibility of Black Indigenous People of Color in the media representation of mental illness. She is also the editor of The Color of My Mind, a photo essay book based on the photo project.

Dior is the recipient of numerous awards, including the White House Champion of Change for Disability Advocacy Across Generations under the Obama Administration, the 2015 Alternatives Conference Cookie Grant and Bill Compton LGBTQI Leadership Award, a 2017 Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame Inductee, and a 2020 Diversability D-30 Disability Impact List Honoree.

Dior tours the country delivering keynotes, hosting workshops, and speaking on panels, and her work and insight have been covered in media outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes, Newsweek, and NBC News Latino. Dior has a BA in the Study of Women and Gender from Smith College, an MS in Publishing from Pace University, and an MPH from New York University. She is a native New Yorker and currently lives in New York City.

Check out Dior’s website for more information: https://www.diorvargas.com