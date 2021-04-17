WEW2021: Keynote Workshop: Active Minds V-A-R Workshop

2021 Keynote Workshop – Active Minds V-A-R:

Friday, April 23 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM EST, open to BMC community!

Presented by: Active Minds’ Chief Program Officer, Laura Horne, and Senior Manager of Health Equity, Tanya Bass

Hosted by: Health & Wellness Center Advisory Board (HCAB)

Attendees will receive a certificate for their participation in the workshop!

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Active Minds’ Chief Program Officer, Laura Horne, and Senior Manager of Health Equity, Tanya Bass, will be hosting a workshop with a focus on Active Minds’ V-A-R tool as well as LGBTQ+, gender, and equity-related topics. Attendees will participate in a workshop to train them on the V-A-R conversation model and will receive a certificate afterward.

Validate, Appreciate, Refer® are three easy-to-use steps that provide a path to listening and responding in a helpful way. V-A-R conversations can take many forms — phone, in-person, text message, video call. No matter the format, what matters most is being there and showing that you care. V-A-R helps us know what to say in those moments. A conversation that includes the elements of Validate, Appreciate, Refer is one that allows you to actively listen to someone you care about and support them in meaningful ways.

Check out the Active Minds website: https://www.activeminds.org/about-mental-health/var/