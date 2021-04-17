WEW2021: Tech Tips for Wellness on Zoom

Wednesday, April 21, 12:30 – 1:30 PM ET

Hosted by: Grace Cipressi and Sean Keenan (LITS: Educational Technology Services)

This presentation will explore ways to interact with technology to promote wellness. We will discuss ergonomic best practices for using technology, apps that encourage healthy habits, and Linkedin Learning course offerings about wellness.

Click here to register for the Zoom event.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.