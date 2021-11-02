Debrief of Meet & Greet with Health & Wellness Center

On November 1st we hosted a Meet & Greet with the Health & Wellness Center. During the event we talked about COVID-19 resources, support groups through the Counseling Center, and a plethora of other resources. If you couldn’t attend, we missed you but you’re also in luck because a link to the slides from the event are posted below! Feel free to contact us on Instagram or email us at bmc.hcab@gmail.com and jlo@brynmawr.edu with any questions!

Presentation Slides (Fall 2021): https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1R5L0qY21L0sTadJ41FvnY8z99blEKZNilGlr4tvs91E/edit?usp=sharing