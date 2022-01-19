The Health & Wellness Center is virtual this week.

Medical and counseling services will be virtual visits only from Jan. 18-23. The Health & Wellness Center is preparing and settling into their new space in the Health & Wellness Center.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Please call 610-526-7360 to schedule an appointment.

After hours, students should call Team Health for non-emergency medical or covid advice at 610-517-4921. As always, students should call Campus Safety at610-526-7911 if they are experiencing a medical emergency on campus.